Jordan Pickford criticism unfair: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti

Oct 23, 2020 06:00 am

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended goalkeeper Jordan Pickford over a reckless tackle that injured Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, saying suggestions that it was premeditated were "not fair".

Said Ancelotti: "To be clear, we are really sorry for the injury of Virgil van Dijk... To say it was premeditated and this and that, in my opinion, is too much." - AFP

