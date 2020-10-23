Jordan Pickford criticism unfair: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended goalkeeper Jordan Pickford over a reckless tackle that injured Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, saying suggestions that it was premeditated were "not fair".
Said Ancelotti: "To be clear, we are really sorry for the injury of Virgil van Dijk... To say it was premeditated and this and that, in my opinion, is too much." - AFP
