Jose hopes to use some World Cup players in season-opener

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hopes to be able to call upon some of the players who have just returned from the World Cup when his side host Leicester City in their English Premier League opener on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

Several United players, including Sweden's Victor Lindelof and England pair Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones, returned to training just last week and have had little time to get ready for the new campaign.

Mourinho told MUTV he expected Rashford to get better as the week progressed.

"Lindelof the same, Jones the same and let's see if one of the others is ready to give us a help, 20-25 minutes," he said.

"Any help that can come from them is welcome."

Mourinho suggested Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku could also play a part against Leicester.

Meanwhile, former United defender Rio Ferdinand has warned the club not to sell France World Cup star Paul Pogba and instead to focus on strengthening the squad.

Speculation about the midfielder's future is rife, with reports of interest from Barcelona.

But Ferdinand has told executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he must keep hold of the 25-year-old.