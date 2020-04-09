Jose Mourinho admits breaking social-distancing rules

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he broke social-distancing rules, after he was seen at an outdoor training session at a London park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The British government has been telling people to stay indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19 .

"I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household," said Mourinho. "It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives."

Centre-back Davinson Sanchez and fullback Ryan Sessegnon were also filmed by passers-by running together through the park.