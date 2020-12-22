Jose Mourinho again shows little magnanimity in defeat

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have taken just one point in their last three English Premier League matches. They are now six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho belittled Leicester City's sterling display in a 2-0 win over his side last Sunday, three days after claiming "the best team lost" in a 2-1 stoppage-time defeat at Liverpool.

"I didn't think either team played very, very well," Mourinho told the BBC, after a Jamie Vardy penalty and a Toby Alderweireld own goal put his side to the sword.

"It's a game where your goalkeeper doesn't make a single save, but it's a game that we didn't play very well.

"We deserved to win the game at Liverpool and that would have made it an amazing week because nobody has done that for a long time - the team was phenomenal at Liverpool.

"Now if you look at the table, everybody is there."

Having picked up only one point in their last three games, Tottenham are now six points behind champions and leaders Liverpool, who followed up their win over Spurs with a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Mourinho argued that Spurs missed the best chances against Leicester, but the visitors always looked more dangerous in possession. The Foxes had another goal by James Maddison scrapped for a marginal offside as their lethal counter-attacking paid dividends.

Leicester were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time after defender Serge Aurier clattered into Wesley Fofana, and Vardy converted from the spot.

Mourinho said Aurier should have been more aware of the situation but did not blame the defeat on his reckless challenge.

"I would describe it as a mistake," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "You have to know where you are and know that you are inside the box and the player is going away from your goal without any kind of danger.

"Serge was phenomenal against Liverpool, probably our best player but today he made this mistake. Did this mistake cost us the three points? I think it is unfair to say that."

While it was unfair to point the finger at Aurier, Mourinho added that there were others in the team who did not show the right attitude.

"If I have to talk about individuals, I could go in other directions where the attitude was not the attitude that I like," he said.

The Portuguese told the club website that it was obvious that he needed to take Tanguy Ndombele off at half-time. The Frenchman was replaced by Gareth Bale.

After losing Giovani Lo Celso to an injury, Mourinho then introduced Lucas Moura and Harry Winks and said the team "improved".