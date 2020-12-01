Jose Mourinho calls Tottenham Hotspur a pony in EPL title race

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho labelled his side as a "pony" in the title race, after Spurs returned to the summit of the English Premier League following a goalless draw with Chelsea yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Spurs have become early pace-setters along with defending champions Liverpool, who are second on goal difference, but Mourinho downplayed his side's chances of landing a first league title since 1961.

"We're not even in the (title) race, so we're not a horse. We're a pony," the Portuguese said.

His opposite number Frank Lampard, however, disagreed, saying: "It's Jose's call to say it as he sees it from his end... but (with the squad they have), they would expect to be in the race."

Mourinho, 57, did admit he was pleased that his squad were not happy settling for a draw.

"To stay top of the league with that result is a positive thing," he said.

"The best thing I take is that the dressing room is not happy, we are not happy. That for me is fantastic, it's a complete change of mentality."

Lampard was also disappointed that the Blues did not claim the win that would have placed them level on points with Liverpool, but was at least delighted with the way his team had coped with Tottenham's counter-attacking threat.

"We completely dominated the game possession wise. Tottenham were really compact and, with any slack pass, they were looking to counter-attack.