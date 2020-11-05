Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane after penalty furore in Brighton game

Jose Mourinho has insisted Harry Kane did nothing wrong after the England forward was criticised for how he won a penalty in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League on Monday morning (Singapore time).

Kane appeared to intentionally back into Adam Lallana as the midfielder jumped for the ball, earning his side a spot-kick, which he then converted to open the scoring at home to the Seagulls. Kane was criticised by ex-players such as Martin Keown, who said he had deliberately endangered Lallana.

Mourinho, during his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow morning's Europa League tie away to Ludogorets, was adamant any fault lay with Lallana.

He said: "Harry Kane was in a position to control the ball and Lallana came in a reckless fashion. Why are you saying it is clever? Clever is taking the ball and scoring a goal. It's a foul."

The experienced Portuguese boss added: "You are confused... Why are you speaking about us? Speak about Liverpool, speak about Man City speak about Man United.

"Speak about these penalties that you see the clever guy that comes (near) somebody and blows, they are on the floor. Don't speak about Harry Kane."

Tottenham will be without Sergio Reguilon, Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier for the trip to Bulgaria after the trio missed training yesterday.

Said Mourinho: "Reguilon is ill but not Covid, just ill. Lamela was having a little problem for quite a few weeks and we decided it was the time to stop.