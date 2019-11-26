Jose Mourinho gives Tottenham Hotspur a European boost

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane (right) says new manager Jose Mourinho's title-winning credentials are important to him at this stage of his career.

If Jose Mourinho was happy to be back in the English Premier League - he called it his "natural habitat" last weekend - imagine how he will feel making a return to the Champions League arena.

The Portuguese, one of only four managers to have won Europe's premier club competition with two different clubs, is itching to return to the stage where he led Porto and Inter Milan to glory.

GROUP B TOTTENHAM OLYMPIAKOS

Tottenham Hotspur's new manager insisted at last night's pre-match press conference that he will make the Lilywhites a force in Europe.

"Give me time, give me time to develop my ideas and we will have no problem going to play any team in Europe," he said before facing Olympiakos in his first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"We are not afraid of anyone."

But first, Spurs will need to join Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus in the Round of 16, which Mourinho is confident of.

They will seal their passage with a win against Olympiakos or if Red Star Belgrade fail to beat Bayern Munich.

Said Mourinho: "If you can win at home in your first game, that's also important.

"Our stadium is the best stadium in the world and we have great support, so we are going to try to have a good result and qualify."

Mourinho's reputation in the Champions League has boosted striker Harry Kane's belief.

"The gaffer's won at every club he's gone to - there's no hiding away from that," said Kane.

"He wants to win. He's a proven winner.

WINNING TROPHIES

"I've made it clear that I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies.

"Realistically we look at the Champions League and the FA Cup this season...

"You could say that (Mourinho could make the difference) because of his reputation.

"It's been three days so, until we build that relationship and see how things get on over the next two or three months, we won't really know."

Dele Alli, meanwhile, expressed gratitude that he had played under Mauricio Pochettino and is now with Mourinho.

He said: "I've been lucky to work with two great managers here and I'm looking forward to learning new things."

The closest Mourinho has come to winning the Champions League since that 2010 triumph with Inter was a trio of semi-final appearances - all with Real Madrid - in 2011, 2012 and 2013.