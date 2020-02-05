Jose Mourinho hails Spurs’ fighting spirit

Jose Mourinho says teams do not enjoy playing against his Tottenham Hotspur side.

FOURTH-ROUND REPLAY TOTTENHAM SOUTHAMPTON

Jose Mourinho has warned his rivals that his Tottenham Hotspur side are hard to beat, as they are fighters pulling together in one direction.

The Portuguese manager's comment comes after Tottenham defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday, their third win in nine games in all competitions.

When asked if the win over City papered over cracks, Mourinho said: "We do our best... one thing is clear in the eyes of everybody.

"The group is together, the players are fantastic, they fight for one another and the club.

"In difficult circumstances, we're a difficult team to play against and, in difficult circumstances, we're always giving opponents a difficult match.

"I don't think any team is really enjoying playing against us... I'm proud of the group, everybody is giving his maximum."

Spurs will need to reproduce the fight they displayed against City when they take on Ralph Hasenhuettl's Southampton in the FA Cup fourth-round replay tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Fans eager to catch new signing Steven Bergwijn in action will have to wait for the league game against Aston Villa on Feb 16 as the Dutch forward, who scored on his debut against City, is ineligible for this Cup tie.

FA Cup rules state that all players must have been eligible for the original tie in order to feature in a replay.

This means that the Dutchman, who scored on his Spurs debut against City, cannot face the Saints as he joined the club a few days after the original game at St Mary's.

Also missing against Southampton is left-back Ben Davies, who will be available against Villa.

However, Dele Alli is expected to be ready after a horror tackle on him by City's Raheem Sterling.

Injuries have been an issue for Mourinho, but he is pleased with what the club have done during last month's transfer window.

"We found our balance... we lost a fantastic midfield player (Christian Eriksen), got a very exciting attacking winger in Steven and a young boy in midfielder with good potential to develop in Gedson (Fernandes)... Without injuries, I would say 'very very good'."

The new signings have also possibly cost Victor Wanyama a spot in Spurs' Champions League squad.

Mourinho has included Michel Vorm, but omitted Wanyama, saying: "Victor is in a position where we have lots of players. (Harry) Winks, (Eric) Dier, (Oliver) Skipp and Gedson."