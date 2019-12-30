Jose Mourinho has defensive doubts

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho admitted that he was unconvinced by his side's defence after they needed a late Harry Kane penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at bottom-placed Norwich City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Norwich had twice led through Mario Vrancic and a Serge Aurier own-goal, but Christian Eriksen and then Kane pegged them back.

On his defence, Mourinho said: "It's normal, no?

"Do I have doubts that Harry Kane is my No. 9?

"Do I have doubts that Dele Alli is my No. 10, for example?

"Performances create your doubts or performances kill your doubts, that's just the way it is."

Norwich also had a Teemu Pukki effort harshly ruled out for a wafer-thin offside decision following a VAR (video assistant referee) review that left the home fans singing, "It's not football anymore".

With the Canaries 1-0 up in the 33rd minute, Pukki converted a Vrancic through-ball. While referee Kevin Friend awarded a goal, VAR said the striker was fractionally offside.