Jose Mourinho has stamped his mark on Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have lost just once since the English Premier League restart last month.

England captain Harry Kane believes manager Jose Mourinho has stamped his mark on Tottenham Hotspur, after their 3-0 home win over Leicester City on Sunday.

A run featuring just one loss in eight games since English Premier League action resumed last month has seen Spurs move up to sixth and in contention for a Europa League spot.

All Tottenham's goals, which came via a Kane brace and a James Justin own goal, were the result of counter-attacks.

While Spurs were largely a front-foot expansive team under previous manager Mauricio Pochettino, statistics show the change in approach under Mourinho.

Against Leicester, Spurs had less than 30 per cent of possession, their lowest total in a home EPL match since Opta started keeping records in 2003/04.

Kane told Sky Sports: "Obviously it was hard for him (Mourinho) to come in during the season and put his stamp on it because we had so many games.

"But we have been able to do that over the three last games. Three games, three really good wins...

"Really good. First half especially. We caught them on the counter-attack quite a lot and it was really explosive when we won the ball back and took our chances...

"Second half, we probably dropped too deep but we got the job done."

After scoring his 23rd goal in 33 matches in all competitions for Spurs this season, Kane also took a dig at detractors who have suggested that he might be on the decline.

Said the 26-year-old Spurs youth product: "I am feeling as good as I have done for four or five years now...

"There has been a lot of people talking over the last year but if I keep performing for the team and score goals, that is all I can do. I do my talking on the pitch and that is what I did today."

Mourinho, the self-styled Special One, hailed Kane but highlighted he "would not be so special" at another club.

Said the 57-year-old Portuguese: "I think everyone thinks he's a fantastic player and Tottenham are so lucky to have him because he's the player, the person and the Tottenham boy.

"All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably would not be so special playing for another team. He's really special for us, he's really special for Tottenham."

TOP-FOUR SPOT

Things are less rosy for the Foxes, who after spending most of the season in the Champions League places, could lose their top-four spot should Manchester United beat West Ham United on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Brendan Rodgers' side have fallen away after a blistering first half of the season, winning just five EPL matches this year.

Rodgers, however, believes the stage is set for a "perfect" final-day clash against United.

He said: "It will be absolutely perfect. It will be all in...

"We've got one last opportunity. Whatever the result was today, we needed a result next week."

Veteran defender Jonny Evans was more candid, telling the club's website: "It's difficult, and if we always had answers, football would be easy.

"We've got to try and find a way to getting back to the way we're playing. Some games we have, some games we haven't.

"We've got to keep going and show our spirit."