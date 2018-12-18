Jose Mourinho sacked by Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect following a dismal start to the season, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect,” United said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

Mourinho had been in charge of the club for two-and-a-half years. He won the Europa League and the League Cup in the 2016-17 season before guiding the Manchester United to second in the league last season and reaching the FA Cup final.

United are currently sixth in the table with 26 points from 17 matches.

The Red Devils have also made their worst start to a league season since 1990/91 and are now 19 points adrift of leaders Liverpool in sixth spot.

The 3-1 loss against Liverpool on Mondy morning (Singapore time) meant that Manchester United had conceded goals more times in the league than they did in the whole of last season, with just over half the campaign left to play. - REUTERS