Jose Mourinho says teams will fear drawing Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho said he would relish Tottenham Hotspur facing Bayern Munich further down the line in a "proper" Champions League game, despite his side losing 3-1 in Bavaria yesterday morning (Singapore time) in their final group game.

Bayern outplayed a much-changed Spurs side at the Allianz Arena to make it six wins out of six in Group B ,with goals from Kingsley Coman, Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho, reported Reuters.

Last season's beaten finalists Tottenham, who had already qualified for the last 16 as runners-up to a rampant Bayern, left out Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while Son Heung Min came on as a substitute in a largely meaningless fixture.

Ryan Sessegnon, 19, marked his first Champions League start with Tottenham's goal.

Spurs could have lost by more but Mourinho still saw some positives and said the prospect of meeting Bayern again in the knockout phase did not concern him.

"It's not possible until the quarter-finals, but my wish is to come back here for a proper match," said Mourinho, who suffered his second defeat in six games since taking over.

"I think the teams that finished first (in the group), they wish they don't play against us. I think we're one of the strongest teams from the second group."

The Portuguese said his rotation of the team had allowed him some more insight into his squad strength, although he was careful not to get carried away by Sessegnon's impact.

He said: "That is the quality we know he has. He arrives in dangerous positions, he is a good finisher but he has a lot to improve. He lost too many individual duels and has to learn how to use his body."

Mourinho chose not to criticise wantaway midfielder Christian Eriksen after another anonymous showing, but British football pundits were more forthcoming.

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher said the Dane looks like he had "fallen out of love with" Spurs.

He said on the BBC: "Eriksen has fallen out of love with the club and he obviously doesn't want to be there."

Ex-Spurs striker Peter Crouch, meanwhile, told BT Sport: "Eriksen was a disappointment today, he needs to get his head down or not play."

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour agreed, telling talkSPORT: "Tottenham know now if he's going to leave or not, and he looks like he's on his way.

"He goes on a free transfer, so loads of people will be interested, but is he good enough for Real Madrid?"