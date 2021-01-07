Jose Mourinho senses players’ desire to end trophy drought

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the club's 13-year trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final by beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Spurs have not lifted a major trophy since their League Cup triumph over Chelsea in 2008 and goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min secured their ninth final appearance in the competition, which they have won four times.

Mourinho, who is seeking his fifth League Cup crown as a manager after previous triumphs with Chelsea (2005, 2007, 2015) and Manchester United (2017), said there was a simple secret to success in the competition.

"I came to England in 2004 and I remember... I had to learn the meaning of the cups here and I always took it seriously. If there's any secret, it's to take it seriously. To respect what English football is," Mourinho said.

"What I sense in the team is exactly that desire. I'm not saying winning mentality, I'm not saying we are this or that. I just say we're honest people.

"The guys since the first game against Chelsea, then Stoke City, and now... took it seriously. That's what I hope to do on Sunday in Crosby against Marine (in the FA Cup third round). Try to be serious, respect the opponents and try to progress."

Spurs will face the winner of this morning's other semi-final between Manchester United and Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on April 25.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier said his teammates were desperate for silverware.

"Since I've been here, we've been wanting to, that motivation hasn't changed," he told Sky Sports.

"There's a lot of football to be played before it but it's fantastic to be in the first final possible."

Goalscorer Sissoko added: "It's time to win a trophy. I think it's been the time for many years, but we always missed that kind of opportunity and now we want to take it."

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, called his former side's final berth a "massive achievement".

He said on Sky Sports: "It's huge for Mourinho and for the whole club in trying to change their mentality...