Jose Mourinho upbeat about England’s last-16 chances

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho said England are well placed ahead of Euro 2020's round of 16 because they have the "tactical knowledge" to cope with various situations.

The two-time Champions League winner made the comments after the Three Lions finished as Group D winners with a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Three Lions scored via Raheem Sterling in the 12th minute, his and England's second goal of the tournament, making them the lowest scorers of any group winner in European Championship history.

Ex-England fullback Gary Neville highlighted that this conservative approach is how the Three Lions can win the Euros, saying on ITV: "England aren't going to win this tournament by outplaying France, Germany, Portugal and Spain."

Next up for Gareth Southgate's team will be the runners-up in Group F, which features France, Portugal, Germany and Hungary.

Mourinho wrote in his column for The Sun: "(England) are in a good place. The mentality on the inside is very good.

"People are not going to be over the moon because they are always asking for more... but inside the camp, England are happy...

"The good thing for England right now is they look like they are in a condition, with the tactical knowledge where it looks like they can cope with different things...

"All four of England's attacking players in (Harry) Kane, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka played well. There was a great mobility between all of them."

British football pundits were falling over themselves in praise of Man of the Match Saka, who was a surprise starter.

Ex-England winger Chris Waddle said on the BBC: "He gives something we've been looking for - energy, takes people on, takes risks and he'd be difficult to play against whoever they play."

Former England fullback Ashley Cole added that the "brilliant" Saka has given Southgate a selection headache.

Neville agreed, saying Saka and Grealish have put "real pressure" on the likes of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford.

Southgate, meanwhile, flagged his team's poor use of set-pieces, saying: "The other thing we have to get better on is our attacking set-play, which is normally such a good source of goals for us, and our deliveries have been really poor."

England scored nine of their 12 goals at World Cup 2018 from set-pieces.

Mourinho agreed, saying that they need to improve on their corners. He added: "Going into the knockouts, corners can decide a game so they have one week to prepare it."