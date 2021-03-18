Football

Jose Mourinho urges England not to play Harry Kane

Mar 18, 2021 06:00 am

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said yesterday that Harry Kane would play in their Europa League last-16, second leg against Dinamo Zagreb tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and urged England boss Gareth Southgate to rest the striker in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Spurs have a 2-0 lead from the first leg, but Mourinho said he was not going to gamble on their progress to the quarter-finals by benching their top scorer.

Kane has already made over 40 appearances this season despite missing a few games due to an ankle injury and Mourinho urged caution with England playing San Marino, Albania and Poland later this month.

" The game is open and it's an important game so (Kane) plays for us," Mourinho said. "I cannot do Gareth's work... I hope between them without me in the middle, they can find some compromise to protect the player a little bit."

Mourinho confirmed that the injured Son Heung-Min would not play for South Korea despite receiving a call-up. - REUTERS

Guardiola has found his new Kimmich in Joao Cancelo: Neil Humphreys
Football

Cancelo is Pep's new Kimmich

Related Stories

Guardiola praises centre-back partnership of Dias and Stones

Zidane praises evergreen Modric after 3-1 win over Atalanta

Diego Forlan expects Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football