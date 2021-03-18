Jose Mourinho urges England not to play Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said yesterday that Harry Kane would play in their Europa League last-16, second leg against Dinamo Zagreb tomorrow morning (Singapore time) and urged England boss Gareth Southgate to rest the striker in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Spurs have a 2-0 lead from the first leg, but Mourinho said he was not going to gamble on their progress to the quarter-finals by benching their top scorer.

Kane has already made over 40 appearances this season despite missing a few games due to an ankle injury and Mourinho urged caution with England playing San Marino, Albania and Poland later this month.

" The game is open and it's an important game so (Kane) plays for us," Mourinho said. "I cannot do Gareth's work... I hope between them without me in the middle, they can find some compromise to protect the player a little bit."