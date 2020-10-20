Jose Mourinho: West Ham United lucky, Tottenham Hotspur mentally weak

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho took digs at his own team and opponents West Ham United after Spurs let a 3-0 lead slip in the last eight minutes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Spurs looked to be done and dusted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after just 16 minutes, thanks to a Harry Kane brace and a Son Heung-min strike.

But Manuel Lanzini's sensational 94th minute-strike into the top corner capped the comeback after Fabian Balbuena's header and Davinson Sanchez's own goal resurrected David Moyes' men.

No side in English Premier League history has ever come back from 3-0 down after the 81st minute. Said Mourinho: "This was a game we had in the pocket and we lost two points. My guys were not strong enough to cope with it psychologically in the last few seconds."

On West Ham, he added: "I told them to be aware of set-pieces against, which we knew they were very strong (at).

"David (Moyes) has found in (Tomas) Soucek his new (Marouane) Fellaini. In the end, they were lucky, but they fought very hard to be lucky, so I praise them."