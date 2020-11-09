Josuhua Kimmich injury mars Bayern’s 3-2 win over Dortmund

Bayern Munich were waiting to discover the extent of Joshua Kimmich's injury after he limped out of their 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 25-year-old, one of the most consistent performers for the European champions, hurt his right knee as he tripped Erling Haaland to stop the Dortmund striker breaking away in the 35th minute.

Kimmich, who was booked for the foul, was in a lot of pain and needed help from two members of staff to leave the field. Bayern said he would be examined upon returning to Munich.