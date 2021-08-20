Jota, Lukaku and Son set for starring roles: Neil Humphreys

JOTA MUST FIGHT TO LEAD LINE

(Liverpool v Burnley, Tomorrow 7.30pm)

Historians will note that Burnley ended Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home record in the English Premier League in January, but the pragmatic Juergen Klopp must focus on what's in front of him. Literally.

Diogo Jota can stake a claim to lead the Reds' line.

The 24-year-old made the most of the position last weekend, scoring in the 3-0 win over Norwich City and impressing between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

With Liverpool's defence slowly settling - Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are back, Andy Robertson will return shortly - Klopp can turn his attention to an issue that got a little lost in last season's defensive hullabaloo.

As a non-scoring forward, Roberto Firmino tiptoed towards parody, calling upon every cliche to justify his inclusion. He works for others. His intelligent link play utilises Salah and Mane and so forth.

All true, but those attributes are prerequisites for modern centre forwards. They need to score, too. Firmino has managed just nine EPL goals in each of his last two seasons.

With a run in the side, Jota can reach double figures at least, particularly if he maintains his solid form against Burnley.

HOW CITY SCORE MATTERS

(Man City v Norwich, Tomorrow, 10pm)

Liverpool knocked three past the Canaries last week, so scoring shouldn't be a problem for Manchester City at home against Norwich.

But the manner of the goals may occupy Pep Guardiola's thoughts.

An ankle injury rules out Phil Foden and Ilkay Guendogan remains doubtful - two reliable goal threats last season - which forces Guardiola to evaluate his limited options once again.

Both Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus did little against Tottenham Hotspur to suggest that either are long-term replacements for Sergio Aguero.

The goals should come against Norwich, however, as City bid to bounce back from their opening-day defeat by Spurs.

CAVANI'S ROLE AS GREENWOOD'S MENTOR

(Southampton v Man United, Sunday, 9pm)

Edinson Cavani has completed his mandatory isolation period and while it's unclear if the 34-year-old Uruguayan will be ready to feature at St Mary's, he could still play a role off the field - as mentor to Mason Greenwood.

The teenager was a kinetic ball of energy last Saturday, scoring a fine goal in their 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United. But, at 19, he's still a work in progress.

Cavani and Greenwood could enjoy a fruitful master-apprentice relationship.

While Bruno Fernandes is a definite source of goals, as he showed with a hat-trick against Leeds, the front men will need to deliver consistently, too.

Usurping Manchester City will require the services of both Cavani and Greenwood. Between them, they simply cannot afford to stop scoring.

SANTO PONDERS LIFE AFTER KANE

(Wolves v Tottenham, Sunday, 9pm)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo returns to the Molineux, where he led Wolverhampton Wanderers to seventh-place finishes twice in the last three seasons.

He will need to help his current side punch above their weight, too. The Portuguese should use his former employers to prepare for Harry Kane becoming a former employee.

Santo can build on Son Heung-min's ability to run Spurs' attack. The South Korean was an uplifting presence against Manchester City, scoring the winner and galvanising his teammates.

Repeat the trick against Wolves and Spurs may be equipped to walk on without Kane.

LUKAKU LOOMS AS ARTETA FACES UPHILL BATTLE

(Arsenal v Chelsea, Sunday, 11.30pm)

Seasons cannot be written off after a single game, but a heavy defeat in a London Derby will certainly start the countdown for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's opening-day loss to newly promoted Brentford was a shock.

Even allowing for the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, the Gunners' lack of creative enterprise was alarming.

Centre-back Ben White may be the big £50 million-signing (S$93.3m), but Arteta's problems are further forward.

If Aubameyang and Lacazette both fail to shake off their illnesses, things could get ugly, especially if Chelsea's new boy Romelu Lukaku delivers.

His marquee signing is a declaration of a team building for the future. Arsenal must prove that they are not stuck in the past or their affable manager won't reach Christmas.