Jozy Altidore marks US return with winning goal against Panama

Jozy Altidore marked his first start for the United States in 20 months with a memorable second-half goal, as the Americans pipped Panama 1-0 to set up a Gold Cup quarter-final against Curacao.

The 29-year-old scored with an overhead kick just four metres from goal to break the deadlock 19 minutes into the second period and guaranteed the US finish top of Group D.

Altidore, who is coming back from a hamstring injury, said: "It has been a rough time waiting. I am just trying to get an opportunity again. To score again wearing these colours means everything to me."

The goal was Altidore's 43rd for the national team, which ranks him third behind the Americans' joint all-time scorers Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, who have 57 each.

The result meant the Gold Cup champions will play Group C runners-up Curacao in their last-eight tie in Philadelphia on Monday morning (Singapore time).

In the other Group D clash yesterday, Guyana drew 1-1 with Trinidad and Tobago. - REUTERS

