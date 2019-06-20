Juan Mata, Kyle Walker extend contracts
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has agreed a new contract, reported the British media yesterday.
The 31-year-old's current deal expires on June 30, but was reported to be signing an extension in excess of one year.
Meanwhile, Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker also extended his contract yesterday.
The 29-year-old's new deal will end in 2024.
City are reportedly closing in on Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo, 25, and Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, 22.
