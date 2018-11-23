Juan’s stock continues to rise with Tottenham

It has been quite a month for Tottenham Hotspur's 20-year-old Argentine defender Juan Foyth.

So assured was he in a 3-1 League Cup victory at West Ham United, his first appearance of the season, that he was rewarded with a first English Premier League start a few days later and conceded two penalties in a 3-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Retained for the game against Crystal Palace, he was outstanding on a wet night in London, scoring a headed winner.

He then flew off to make his Argentina debut against Mexico and was named Man of the Match in the first of two consecutive games between the sides.

With Jan Vertonghen having just returned to full training and Davinson Sanchez ruled out until next year due to a hamstring injury, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino would have no qualms about thrusting Foyth into the London Derby against Chelsea on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

The only sticking point could be his late arrival back from Argentina, along with teammates Erik Lamela and reserve goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, but whether or not he plays, Foyth's breakthrough says much about the club's philosophy.

NO SUMMER SIGNING

Much was made of Spurs' failure to sign a single player in the last transfer window, yet they are fourth in the table despite playing eight of their first 12 games away.

If they inflict a first league defeat on Chelsea this season, they would move above Maurizio Sarri's side into third spot.

Once again, Pochettino, deprived of the huge transfer kitty available to the other clubs battling for the top four, is proving adept at unearthing gems.

Fullback Kieran Trippier, signed from Burnley as understudy to Kyle Walker, now at Manchester City, and midfielder Harry Winks have become England internationals on Pochettino's watch.

Lamela has blossomed into an outstanding attacking midfielder and Gazzaniga has looked impressive when called upon to understudy France international Hugo Lloris.

Pochettino has built his career on trusting young players and Foyth's emergence is the latest example of why the former Espanyol and Southampton manager is so valued at Spurs.