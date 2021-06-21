Juergen Klinsmann: Spain are soft and lack determination

Former Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann accused Spain of being a bit soft and lacking determination, after they drew 1-1 with Poland in Seville yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Luis Enrique's side took a first-half lead in the Euro 2020 Group E tie through Alvaro Morata. But they were pegged back in the second period after Robert Lewandowski's 54th-minute equaliser and, like in their opener against Sweden, struggled to find the net.

Klinsmann said on the BBC: "(Poland) intimidated Spain, who looked a little bit soft and weren't physical enough, not determined enough, not fast enough in their game or clinical enough.

"We don't see that Spain that we are used to. There is no physicality or leadership that you got from a (Carles) Puyol, (Andres) Iniesta or (Sergio) Busquets - the kind of players that when things went wrong, they stepped it up.

"Now, when things go a little bit wrong or sideways for Spain, they are looking at each other and push away their responsibility... The respect Spain has had over the past 20 years is kind of fading."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was similarly critical, saying on the BBC: "Passive, no risk, safe, no spark - those were the sort of things you saw from the Spanish side.

"At home, that's almost illegal to have those type of words put against your side, but that's how they played today."

However, Morata, who has been a lightning rod for Spain's struggles, said people are "all waiting to pile on and criticise us". He told Sky Sports Italia: "If we listen to what people say, that won't help, because they are all waiting to pile on and criticise us.

"Usually, when big nations reach a competition like this, there is a sense of unity around them. We know that we're following a generation of geniuses who won everything and it's difficult for us to fill those shoes."

Enrique said he had "a lot of hope" heading into the final game against Slovakia.

He said: "The third game will be crucial, we need to win it if we want to get through to the next round."