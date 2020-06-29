Juergen Klopp aims to keep Liverpool team together

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his next focus is to ensure the squad that delivered the Merseyside club's first top-flight title in three decades is not broken up in the near future.

Klopp, who took charge of Liverpool in 2015, has overseen a period of sustained dominance, delivering the Champions League last season, and the Uefa Super Cup, Fifa Club World Cup and EPL title this term.

"I cannot promise we will dominate football now, nor do I know if it is time to talk about major upheavals," he told German newspaper Bild.

"But I know our goal is to keep the team together."

Klopp, 53, believes Liverpool are not in the same boat as his former club Borussia Dortmund, whose key players such as Robert Lewandowski and Shinji Kagawa were poached after their back-to-back-title triumphs in 2011 and 2012.

"The problem was that our (Dortmund) team was picked up by other clubs. That hasn't happened here and now the team has been exceptionally consistent for 2½ years," he added.

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is a transfer target for Liverpool, reported the British media, but Klopp does not envisage making a move for the English winger.