Juergen Klopp can’t attend mum’s funeral due to Covid-19 rules

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will not be able to attend his mother's funeral in Germany's Black Forest region due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, he said yesterday.

Klopp, who led Liverpool to the English Premier League title as well as the Champions League crown in the past few seasons, said due to the restrictions and quarantine rules in England and Germany, he would not be able to attend the funeral.

His mother Elisabeth had passed away last month.

"She meant everything to me, a mother in the real sense of the word," Klopp said.