Juergen Klopp dreams of a team full of Scousers

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he was encouraged by the development of the club's academy graduates and hopes to have an entire squad of homegrown talent at his disposal in the future.

The Reds secured the top-flight title for the first time in 30 years late last month, leading to suggestions that Klopp would give more game time to next generation players such as Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in the season's remaining games.

That theory ended when Liverpool were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in their first outing after being crowned champions.

However, Klopp, whose side are 23 points clear of second-placed City, insisted that his long-term vision is to have a club filled with local talent.

"What we want to be is the sport for everybody with a Scouse soul. The perfect scenario is that we have these role model professionals around," the German told reporters ahead of their visit to Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"If the boys follow this path with their talent, they will have proper careers. The dream is to have all the boys from the academy. The dream is to have a team full of Scousers."

LONG-TERM DEALS

Jones and Elliott have signed long-term deals with the English Premier League champions and Klopp is glad the duo have committed their futures to the club.

"The biggest plus for young players is time. We try to help them as much as they can to become the best players they can be," he said.

"I really like that these boys have committed their future. Our academy is producing some great players in the past few years. The more players you can produce yourself is better (as) it saves you money."

Klopp also praised first-teamers such as Sadio Mane, who has scored 38 league goals in the last two seasons.

He said: "In the last three years, this team made progress and massive steps. It only worked because we made big steps, Sadio is a big example of that. Now the level he is performing on is consistent.