Juergen Klopp embroiled in spat with Gary Neville

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hit back at criticism from former Manchester United captain Gary Neville as tempers flared over a breakaway European Super League.

Liverpool, along with rivals Manchester United, are among the 12 clubs proposing to form their own elite league - a move that has triggered a massive backlash.

Neville, a Sky Sports pundit, had referenced Liverpool's "You'll Never Walk Alone" crowd anthem to highlight the irony of the club's stance.

He also said the breakaway was "an absolute disgrace", proposed by greedy owners.

Speaking at Elland Road, where Liverpool drew 1-1 with Leeds United yesterday morning (Singapore time), Klopp said Neville should not be allowed to speak of the anthem.

"It's our anthem, it's not his anthem - and he doesn't understand it anyway," said the German, who also defended his club owners as "great people".

"I would wish Gary Neville would be in a hot seat somewhere and not everywhere where the most money is. He was at Man United, where the most money is; Sky where the most money is."

Neville, listening in the Sky studio, insisted that he had not meant any disrespect.