Juergen Klopp explains why they aren't making big signings this summer

Juergen Klopp has signed only two teenagers in this window.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has emphasised a need for pragmatism when asked why the Reds have not made a marquee signing this summer.

He said in an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph that the Reds do not live in a "fantasia land", where clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain can afford to splash the cash every summer.

Last season, Liverpool spent £113.35m (S$191.95m) on Naby Keita, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri, and narrowly missed out on their first English Premier League title in 29 years, finishing one point below champions City, before going on to win the Champions League.

This season, however, Klopp ruled out big signings and opted to invest in youth, bringing centre-back Sepp van den Berg, 17, from Dutch side PEC Zwolle, and winger Harvey Elliott, 16, from Fulham.

The deal for Elliott, who became the youngest player to feature in the EPL when he appeared for relegated Fulham against Wolverhampton Wanderers aged 16 years and 30 days in May, was announced yesterday.

Meanwhile, City have smashed their transfer record for a second successive summer, signing Spain midfielder Rodri for £62.5m from Atletico Madrid.

However, Klopp believes his team can still compete, saying: "I can't say anything about what other teams are doing. I don't know how they do it."

"We have to pay bills. Sorry. Everybody has to pay bills; we have to pay bills. We invested money in this team. Now it looks like we are not.

"But we are not in this fantasia land where you just get whatever you want.

"You cannot do it constantly. It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly - (Real) Madrid, Barcelona, (Man) City and PSG. Whatever they need, they do. You cannot compare that. That is the situation."

Klopp added that he is not envious. He said: "I know how people will take it, that I am jealous or whatever. I am not at all jealous. There is no guarantee we won't draw with Leicester on a snowy pitch because we make five new signings.

"There will be average games, but that doesn't mean we need different players. It only means we need a team that are ready that day. And that is what we have to do. We have to make sure."

SALAH, FIRMINO BACK

The Reds, who faced Napoli this morning (Singapore time), will welcome back forwards Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, and goalkeeper Alisson to their training today.

Firmino and Alisson were given extended breaks after helping Brazil win the Copa America title earlier this month, while Salah was involved in Egypt's African Nations Cup campaign.

The trio will join up with their teammates at a training camp in Evian.

The Reds have one more friendly against Lyon on Thursday morning (Singapore time) and, if the trio are selected, that match could be their only warm-up game ahead of Sunday's FA Community Shield against City.

Sadio Mane is definitely out as he was involved with Senegal's run to the African Nations Cup final about a week ago, where they lost to Riyad Mahrez's Algeria.

Mahrez is also not expected to join City soon, but this week, the champions will be expecting the return of their South American players who were involved in Copa America - Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Ederson, and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Aguero.