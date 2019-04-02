Juergen Klopp hails his Liverpool side’s willpower

Liverpool's willpower is keeping their English Premier League title hopes alive, admitted manager Juergen Klopp after his side moved back top of the table in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Toby Alderweireld's own-goal a minute from time moved Liverpool two points ahead of title rivals Manchester City.

Klopp's men still need City to slip up in their remaining seven matches as the champions have a game in hand, reported AFP.

However, Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' error to parry the ball in off the unfortunate Alderweireld was reminiscent of Jordan Pickford's mistake to also gift Divock Origi a late winner against Everton earlier in the season, suggesting this may be Liverpool's lucky year.

"I told the boys after the game there are 500,000 ways, probably, to win a football game. Today it was rather ugly, but without a bit of luck you cannot be in the position we are," said Klopp.

"If we are top of the table after the last matchday, it would be a championship of will."

Liverpool's hopes of ending a 29-year wait to win the title looked set to be dealt a massive blow as Lucas Moura's strike 20 minutes from time cancelled out Roberto Firmino's early opener.

And the visitors will be left to regret Moussa Sissoko missing a huge chance to inflict Liverpool's first home league defeat in nearly two years five minutes from time.

Said Robertson: "It's a massive result for us. The first half an hour we blew them away without getting a second goal.

"We got a wee bit sloppy and, to be fair, Spurs have beaten us comfortably in the second half."

Fellow fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold added: "Both teams wanted to win but I think we wanted it more than them.

"Virgil (van Dijk) has shown again why he is the best defender in the world."