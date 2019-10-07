Juergen Klopp on Hamza Choudhury’s challenge: It’s dangerous as hell

James Milner's 95th-minute penalty maintained Liverpool's perfect start to the English Premier League season as the Reds beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

However, victory came at a cost with Mohamed Salah limping off with an injury caused by Hamza Choudhury's lunge.

"It's a challenge which I really don't understand," said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who believes Choudhury should have been sent off rather than just receive a yellow card.

"He is a player who is at full sprint, to bring him down without the ball around, for me it is only one colour (card).

" It's dangerous as hell. I don't want to cause the boy any problems but he has to calm down in situations like that.

"It's not the first time. He has to calm down. He's a super player, super development in the last one or two years at Leicester, but these kind of challenges, no. I don't know how that cannot be red."

Salah later limped out of the stadium with what appeared to be an ankle injury, although Klopp did not immediately know the extent of his problem.

But Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers defended Choudhury, saying: "I don't think it was a really bad challenge. The emotion of the game, it might seem worse than it was." - AFP