Juergen Klopp hoping Manchester United don’t sign Bruno Fernandes

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted he does not want to see Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes end up at Old Trafford, after the Portugal midfielder starred during Sporting Lisbon's 2-2 draw with the Reds yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 24-year-old opened the scoring from distance after a Simon Mignolet howler, but Liverpool hit back via Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, before Wendel equalised in the 53rd minute at Yankee Stadium in New York.

But the match was marred by right-back Nathaniel Clyne facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage.

When asked about Fernandes, Klopp said: "If he (signs for United) then we will face him.

"He's obviously a really good player.

"They have already a few really good players, so that will probably make them stronger.

"It's not nice, but (United's transfer dealings are) not our cup of tea, to be honest."

Fernandes has announced that he is keen to move to England, while Sporting coach Marcel Keizer said he would have to "wait and see" if his star man departs.

Club chairman Frederico Varandas, meanwhile, said they will not accept anything less than 62 million euros (S$94.3m) for the midfielder, who scored 31 goals last season.

Despite being linked to United via various media outlets for months, Sky Sports yesterday reported that Fernandes is not one of the Red Devils' priorities and most of the speculation has come out of Portugal, rather than Manchester.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been linked to out-of-favour Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

But Klopp batted away the talk yesterday.

When asked about the speculation, he said: "Bale is a Real Madrid player and, if he leaves, it will be outstandingly expensive and big wages.

OUTSTANDING PLAYER

"He is an outstanding player, I like him a lot, but it is not about him. You have to create a team.

"A team are not a collection of the best individual players, they have to work together.

"Liverpool are a long-term project. The team are really good. Will there be difficult situations? Probably.

"There would be if we bring in a new player, or two or three.

"I didn't say we won't do anything, it is going to be a big window, for sure, but people don't think about the people who are already in."

On Coutinho, he added: "In general, Phil Coutinho helps each team in the world, still - 100 per cent.

"It's not about that.

"I like Phil, I think he's a fantastic footballer and all that stuff, but it would be a big, big, big-money signing, and it's not our year for that.

"It's just not possible...

"We have contact, but not that close contact that I know exactly how he is doing, but the rest is only newspaper talk and stuff like that."

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes it is testament to the progress and stability at Anfield that there has been no panic despite Liverpool signing only 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg.

He told Pundit Arena: "In years gone by, if Liverpool hadn't signed a player by now, there'd be wars going on.

"Now, everyone has so much confidence in the club, they know exactly what they're doing.

"The owners, what they've done for the club...

"Right now, it just feels like Liverpool, if they need to spend big, they can."