Juergen Klopp: It doesn't feel special to have broken points record

Liverpool continued to break new ground as they set an English Premier League record with a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur yesterday morning (Singapore time), but for Juergen Klopp, it was just another three points en route to the title.

Roberto Firmino's 37th-minute goal proved sufficient for Liverpool to rack up a 20th win in 21 EPL games and extend their unbeaten league run to a club record 38 games.

They were not even at their best, but Liverpool, who have kept six successive clean sheets, have simply forgotten how to lose as they romp towards a first top-flight title since 1989/90.

They have a double-digit lead over chasers Leicester City and Manchester City and their haul of 61 points is two more than the previous EPL record after 21 games - City's 59 in 2017/18.

It is also more than any club in Europe's big five leagues has managed after 21 games, and the way things are going, the title might be wrapped up by Easter.

Yet Klopp was subdued after yesterday's win - disappointed his side had not dispatched Jose Mourinho's faltering Spurs side with ease after a dominant first half.

"Our lead is really not interesting. The moment we have so many points that nobody can catch us any more, that's when I'll be interested," said Klopp, who took over during the 2015/16 season when Liverpool amassed only 60 points.

Klopp said he had been unaware of the new points record until one of his staff told him.

"It doesn't feel somehow special. We know about it and it is special but I can't feel it," he said.

"When someone gives you a trophy it is done, but until then you need to fight." - REUTERS