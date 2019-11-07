Juergen Klopp jokes that League Cup clash could be played in Qatar

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it was too soon to decide exactly how his team will play two games in 24 hours in England and Qatar, but it was time to address the regular fixture pile-ups facing top clubs.

English Premier League leaders and European champions Liverpool plan to field two different squads in the League Cup and Fifa's Club World Cup in the space of 24 hours next month due to a lack of available dates to postpone the domestic match.

Liverpool's League Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa is set to be played on Dec 17 - the week they travel to Qatar for the Club World Cup, where they play their first match on Dec 18.

"We asked Aston Villa if they could come to Qatar and we could play the game there," joked Klopp when asked about the situation after his team's 2-1 win over Genk in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"We don't know exactly how we do it, we have an idea but it's too early to speak about it...

"The problems are obvious. Every year we do the same thing... We cannot carry on like this, come on." - REUTERS