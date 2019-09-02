Juergen Klopp, Jordan Henderson play down Sadio Mane outburst

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane raged on the bench after being substituted in Saturday's 3-0 win at Burnley, but manager Juergen Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson were quick to play down the incident.

Mane was visibly furious when he was substituted just two minutes after teammate Mohamed Salah had failed to pass to him inside the area.

Salah attempted a solo effort rather than try to pick out the Senegalese, who was unmarked, and when Mane was taken off, he gesticulated angrily from the bench.

"He was upset, that was obvious. Sadio cannot hide his emotions, I like that, but (it is) all sorted, we spoke about it," said Klopp, who said Mane was not reacting to his substitution.

While he played down the incident, Klopp also suggested he was not entirely happy with the way his forward behaved.

He said: "Would he do it exactly the same manner again? Probably not, but it happened. He didn't say any wrong words, (he) just looked a little bit different to how he looks usually. It's all fine."

Henderson, meanwhile, said Mane's unhappiness did not linger and he was "laughing and joking" in the dressing room.

Said the England midfielder: "When he came in, he was laughing and joking... The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that."

Salah, too, appeared to laugh off the incident on social media.

But ex-Reds defender Jamie Carragher said the Egyptian has a tendency to be too selfish.

He said on Sky Sports: "Salah should have passed. If he hasn't scored for 60 minutes, then he looks as though he is absolutely desperate to score in the final 30 minutes and he starts shooting more, which Mane clearly wasn't happy with."