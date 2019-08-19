Football

Juergen Klopp laughs off Adrian's error against Southampton

Juergen Klopp laughs off Adrian&#039;s error against Southampton
Adrian. PHOTO: EPA
Aug 19, 2019 06:00 am

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp laughed off stand-in goalkeeper Adrian's mistake in Saturday's 2-1 English Premier League victory over Southampton, joking that the howler was a "goalie thing" at the Merseyside club.

After forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 ahead, new signing Adrian gifted Southampton a lifeline with a poor clearance that rebounded off Danny Ings and into the net.

But Klopp made light of the incident, comparing it to an error by his first-choice goalkeeper Alisson during a win over Leicester City last season.

Asked by reporters if he had spoken to Adrian, Klopp said: "Yes, you finally arrived, welcome.

"Ali did the same... it's a goalie thing at Liverpool, no problem with that as long as we win the games. All good."

Adrian, who was deployed after Alisson suffered a long-term injury against Norwich City, had been passed fit for the match after sustaining a freak injury while celebrating their midweek European Super Cup victory over Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund coach eyes improvement despite rout of Augsburg
Football

Dortmund coach eyes improvement despite rout of Augsburg

Related Stories

Burnley manager Sean Dyche wants ban for diving

AS Monaco sink to 3-0 loss, again

Zinedine Zidane insists Gareth Bale will stay at Real Madrid

Said Klopp: "Adrian had a swollen ankle and we played too many balls back to him in that period. I was happy with everything he did, all the saves, all that stuff.

"The other players have to then (take) more responsibility for the build-up and cannot give all the balls back to him and hope the painkillers still help.

"I don't think the goal was because of that, but a few other balls were.

"He's completely good with his feet."

Next up for Liverpool is Arsenal on Sunday morning (Singapore time). Both teams have won their first two EPL matches. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football