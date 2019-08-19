Juergen Klopp laughs off Adrian's error against Southampton

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp laughed off stand-in goalkeeper Adrian's mistake in Saturday's 2-1 English Premier League victory over Southampton, joking that the howler was a "goalie thing" at the Merseyside club.

After forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 ahead, new signing Adrian gifted Southampton a lifeline with a poor clearance that rebounded off Danny Ings and into the net.

But Klopp made light of the incident, comparing it to an error by his first-choice goalkeeper Alisson during a win over Leicester City last season.

Asked by reporters if he had spoken to Adrian, Klopp said: "Yes, you finally arrived, welcome.

"Ali did the same... it's a goalie thing at Liverpool, no problem with that as long as we win the games. All good."

Adrian, who was deployed after Alisson suffered a long-term injury against Norwich City, had been passed fit for the match after sustaining a freak injury while celebrating their midweek European Super Cup victory over Chelsea.

Said Klopp: "Adrian had a swollen ankle and we played too many balls back to him in that period. I was happy with everything he did, all the saves, all that stuff.

"The other players have to then (take) more responsibility for the build-up and cannot give all the balls back to him and hope the painkillers still help.

"I don't think the goal was because of that, but a few other balls were.

"He's completely good with his feet."