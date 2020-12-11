Juergen Klopp losing patience with VAR's long delays

French defender Billy Koumetio, 18, (right) became Liverpool's youngest ever player in the Champions League clash against Sory Kaba's Midtjylland.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his support for the video assistant referee (VAR) is waning, after a series of lengthy delays in their 1-1 Champions League draw at Midtjylland yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The game was interrupted three times in the second half as the penalty that led to the Danish champions' equaliser and a goal ruled out for either side were reviewed.

Klopp agreed with all three calls by the officials, but was concerned that the wait in cold conditions could have led to even more injury problems for his side.

"It just took too long," said Klopp after eight minutes of stoppage time were added on at the end of the game.

"The decisions were right but it was so difficult to make, it took three or four minutes and it was cold for the boys.

"I used to be one of the people who said VAR is a good idea, I'm really not sure if I would say that again, to be honest. But now we have it."

Liverpool were already guaranteed top spot in Group D, allowing Klopp to make eight changes, but he did surprisingly start Mohamed Salah up front and Fabinho at centre-back, despite his concerns over a gruelling December schedule.

The decision to play Salah immediately paid off as the Egyptian seized upon a mishit backpass inside the first minute and slotted home his 22nd Champions League goal for Liverpool, to surpass Steven Gerrard as the club's all-time top scorer in the competition.

"Absolutely exceptional player," added Klopp. "Since we worked together, obviously a lot of things clicked really for all of us. He helps the team massively and he knows and appreciates the help of the team as well."

However, the substitution of Fabinho at half-time to finally give the Brazilian a rest allowed Midtjylland to capitalise on the indecision among a youthful Liverpool defence.

Klopp handed a debut to 18-year-old Billy Koumetio, who became Liverpool's youngest player in the Champions League, alongside 19-year-old Rhys Williams in central defence.

Leighton Clarkson also made his debut in midfield, while Caoimhin Kelleher again deputised for the injured Alisson in goal.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold captained his boyhood club for the first time at 22.

Midtjylland's pressure was rewarded with a penalty after the first of a series of lengthy reviews. Anders Dreyer was brought down by Kelleher as he bore down on goal, but had originally been ruled offside.

After reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, French referee Francois Letexier pointed to the spot and Alexander Scholz drilled the spot-kick low beyond Kelleher.

The next VAR review went against the home side when Scholz's fine finish from a narrow angle was ruled out for offside.

Klopp turned to the experience of Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane after the break to restore some control, and Henderson produced a last-ditch challenge to prevent Evander from securing a famous win for Midtjylland.

But Liverpool could have even won the game late on when Takumi Minamino swept home from Mane's knock down.