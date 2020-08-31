Juergen Klopp needs to make more signings, says Trevor Sinclair

Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair has questioned Liverpool's strength in depth ahead of their English Premier League title defence in the upcoming season.

"They haven't really made any real key signings where other players are going to go, 'Woah, I am delighted about that'," Sinclair told talkSPORT.

The Reds have seen only one arrival - Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who cost £11.8 million (S$21.4m) from Olympiakos - prompting Sinclair to raise doubts over Juergen Klopp's options.

"(James) Milner, he's not going to be able to play as many key roles as he did last season. I think Joe Gomez had a real good season. But would you say he is a top, top centre-half?

"Is Neco Williams ready to play four, five games if Trent Alexander-Arnold does have a few games off? So, there are still areas that they can strengthen."

In the Community Shield yesterday morning (Singapore time), the absence of right-back Alexander-Arnold, who racked up13 assists in the league last season, and skipper Jordan Henderson was palpable as the Reds lost 5-4 on penalties to Arsenal after a 1-1 draw.

The Reds, who looked bereft of ideas as Arsenal sat deep, equalised through substitute Takumi Minamino in the 73rd minute, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given Arsenal the lead in the 12th minute.

"We had our big moments, which we didn't finish off, so that's the result," said Klopp, whose side host Leeds United in their EPL opener on Sept 12.