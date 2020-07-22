Juergen Klopp: Not everything is decided in the transfer market

English Premier League champions Liverpool will spend only if there's a need for it and they have money to do so, said manager Juergen Klopp, who insisted that he is "100 per cent" happy with his squad.

"We cannot buy just because other teams buy, we cannot buy because everybody wants us to. We can buy if we have the money for it, if we have the need for it," said Klopp during a virtual press conference yesterday.

The German, 53, pointed to their EPL title triumph, which was achieved without making a major signing last summer. The Reds also won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

"We will go again and will not use it as an excuse. Imagine last year, when we had 97 points, all of you, what would have been your recommendation to me?

"Who should we bring in to have a chance to close the one-point gap to City? There would have been a lot of recommendations out there, for sure.

"But we didn't (buy anyone). And you saw what happened."

While their rivals are in the midst of strengthening their squads, Klopp maintained that he is completely happy with his.

"We had to build this as well, that needed time obviously. It's not about spending, it's about having the right team for the next season but always based on your own situation.

"We will have a lot of tests next year 100 per cent, like we had this year and the year before. We have to make sure that we are ready for that. Some of these things can be decided maybe in the transfer market but for sure not all of them."

Klopp's men will lift the EPL trophy after their match against Chelsea, who had snapped up one of the Reds' previous targets - Germany striker Timo Werner.

The Blues have also signed Ajax Amsterdam winger Hakim Ziyech and are said to be closing in on a 90-million euro (S$143m) deal for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz.

But Chelsea boss Frank Lampard warned his side will still have to make huge strides to challenge for next season's EPL title.

"A long way," said Lampard when asked how far off his side were from the standards of Liverpool and Manchester City.