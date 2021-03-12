Juergen Klopp plays down Liverpool's Champions League chances

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said every club left in the Champions League will have designs on winning it but, despite cruising into the quarter-finals, the German downplayed his own team's chances.

Liverpool advanced after yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-0 win over RB Leipzig completed a 4-0 aggregate victory, moving the 2019 winners into the quarters for the third time in four seasons.

With the Reds languishing in eighth spot in the English Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, winning the Champions League appears their best shot at qualifying for Europe's elite club competition next season.

AS FAR AS POSSIBLE

"The only reason you play in this competition is because you want to win it," Klopp said.

"I am not silly, we know so far this is not a season which looks like we will win the Champions League, but that doesn't mean we don't want to go as far as possible and then we will see what is possible for us.

"Now we have to wait for the draw; it will be extremely tough whoever we get, but we don't really think that far."

The Reds' goals came via Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but pundits were more enamoured by the return of Fabinho to the midfield after spending much of the season as a makeshift centre-back.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen said on BT Sport: "It is so comforting watching him. When he is in the middle, you feel safe... he covers the back two, which is the weak part of the team."

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand added: "He gives the defenders confidence because he stops the ball getting into the strikers, he cuts off the lines." - REUTERS