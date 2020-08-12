Juergen Klopp praises new signing Kostas Tsimikas’ mentality

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed new signing Kostas Tsimikas as a perfect fit for the Anfield side because of his "attitude to win and to compete".

The Reds signed the Greek left-back on a long-term deal for £11.75 million (S$21.8m) from Olympiakos yesterday.

"We've watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he's joined us. It's the perfect news before we come back together very soon," Klopp said.

"He's a very good footballer with an attitude to win and to compete, and I really like his mentality. It fits perfectly with the mood and the desire we have in our dressing room."

The 24-year-old, who has played thrice for Greece since his debut in October 2018, made 46 appearances for Olympiakos in all competitions last season as they won the Greek Super League title.

"I'm very happy and very proud to be here. (They are) the biggest club in the world. It's an honour and I will give my best," Tsimikas told the club website.