Juergen Klopp snaps back at Roy Keane’s ‘sloppy’ comment

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hit back at pundit and ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane, after the Irishman described the English Premier League champions' defending in a 3-1 home win over Arsenal yesterday morning (Singapore time) as "sloppy".

Liverpool have won all three of their league games this season but, while praising Klopp's side, Keane said they had shown the ability to win while not defending well.

"Strangely enough if you look at Liverpool, they have been sloppy against Leeds, OK done well against Chelsea, sloppy again tonight, but they have got nine points, maximum points. So they will know they need to improve," said Keane on Sky Sports.

"It looks like they are capable of winning football matches without being at their best and that is a sign of a good team."

But Klopp pounced on Keane's comments.

SLOPPY PERFORMANCE

"Did I hear it right, that Mr Keane said it was a sloppy performance tonight?" asked the German as he began a post-match interview. "I could hear you already, did he say that?"

After Keane attempted to explain his remarks, Klopp continued: "I just wanted to hear it. I'm not sure I heard it right, maybe he was speaking about another game... It cannot be this game, sorry!

"That is an incredible description of this game, that was absolutely exceptional. Nothing was sloppy, absolutely nothing."

Klopp later added that new signing Thiago Alcantara will miss the next two games with a "minor fitness issue".

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, admitted the Reds were a cut above, saying: "We are in a different journey to Liverpool...