Juergen Klopp: Steven Gerrard should replace me

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has anointed club legend Steven Gerrard as the ideal person to replace him when he leaves Merseyside.

Gerrard played under Klopp during the 2014/15 season and is now cutting his managerial teeth at Rangers in Scotland, after working in the Reds' youth set-up following his retirement.

THIRD ROUND MK DONS LIVERPOOL

Klopp told FourFourTwo: "If Liverpool were to sack me tomorrow, then maybe Kenny (Dalglish) would be the first choice to replace me, but they would probably bring Stevie down from Glasgow.

"If you ask who should follow me, I'd say Stevie. I help him whenever I can.

"If someone gets your job, it's not about them, it's about you not being good enough."

Liverpool travel to MK Dons for the third round of the League Cup tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The fixture will be the first since Klopp was named the world's top coach at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan yesterday morning.

Former Manchester City and England defender Danny Mills, however, suggested the 52-year-old German may have beaten Pep Guardiola to the prize because of his "personality".

Mills told talkSPORT: "Liverpool went so close in the (English) Premier League title (race) and won the Champions League. Klopp was outstanding. But he's also media friendly...

"If that would have been (Jose) Mourinho coming second and winning the Champions League, would he have got the vote? No chance!

"We don't always judge people solely on footballing ability, a lot of it comes down to personality."

Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders yesterday hinted that some of the Reds' talented youngsters could feature against MK Dons, saying: "We chose to have a small squad because we want to create opportunities for young players. We are trying to create a new generation."