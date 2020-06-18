Juergen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to avoid gathering outside stadia

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has urged supporters to stay home and not gather outside stadiums, as the English Premier League leaders prepare to resume their quest for a first English top-flight title in 30 years.

Klopp's side were two victories from winning the EPL title, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the season in March.

However, Liverpool will finally be back in action on Monday morning (Singapore time) when they face Everton at Goodison Park in a match that could serve as their title clincher.

If second-placed Manchester City lost at home to Arsenal this morning, then Liverpool need only to beat Everton to secure the club's 19th league title.

Games will be played without fans present in the stadiums and British sports minister Nigel Huddleston told Sky Sports the government could revisit plans to stage some matches at neutral venues if large crowds gather in front of venues.

Aware that fans will be eager to celebrate their long-awaited triumph, Klopp has urged them not to break social-distancing rules by gathering outside Goodison Park or Anfield.

"Football is back... you can still make it really, really special. It's still football and it's still for you. That means we will be in the stadium and you will be at home," Klopp said in a video on Liverpool's website.

He added that the players would still feel their support despite the empty stands and that it would fuel them to the title.