Juergen Klopp: We lost the plot, could lose Alisson for six weeks

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted his surprise at the stunning collapse in their 7-2 loss at Aston Villa yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick as the Reds became the first reigning English champions to concede seven goals in a league match since 1953.

"It was unexpected but it happened tonight," said Klopp.

"We put all our rubbish things and mistakes in one game and hopefully we can start again."

Liverpool's high line was torn apart by Villa's counter-attack, while the absence of goalkeeper Alisson due to injury and Sadio Mane due to a positive Covid-19 test was notable.

Alisson's absence was felt after just four minutes, as his replacement Adrian's poor pass was seized upon by Jack Grealish, who squared for Watkins to score his first EPL goal.

"The first goal had an impact, but it shouldn't,"said Klopp.

"Adrian made a mistake but we conceded goals like this in the past. We lost the plot then."

Klopp said Alisson, who missed the game after hurting his shoulder during training, could be out for four to six weeks, definitely ruling him out of their next game against leaders Everton on Oct 17.

While Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said everyone has to take some responsibility for the abysmal result, Reds great Graeme Souness said Villa may have let the grass on their home pitch grow a bit longer in a bid to disrupt the Reds' style of play.

"All the top teams want short grass, a fast pitch. That doesn't look like a fast pitch to me," he said on Sky Sports.

That prompted a sharp rebuke from Eddie Mills, a member of Villa's ground staff, who tweeted that Souness' comments were "uneducated" and "insulting" to all groundsmen.