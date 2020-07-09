Juergen Klopp won't jeopardise Adam Lallana's next move

Adam Lallana is unlikely to play for Liverpool again as the English Premier League champions honour an agreement with the out-of-contract midfielder not to put him at risk of injury.

The 32-year-old signed a short-term deal to keep him at Anfield for the rest of this extended campaign, but it was always the intention that he would leave after the season.

And while Lallana, who joined Liverpool in 2014, is available to play if needed, manager Juergen Klopp does not want jeopardise his next move.

"It is clear Adam will leave the club in the summer," said the Reds boss. "But now we have a difficult situation, but I will respect Adam a lot. And everything with Adam is sorted.

"He is so fit, he is training, everything is fine. But yes, the future is his future and, if we need his help on the pitch, we can get it. He is there."

Klopp praised the England international, who has been a peripheral player this season, as an "incredible professional".