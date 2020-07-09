Juergen Klopp won't jeopardise Adam Lallana's next move
Adam Lallana is unlikely to play for Liverpool again as the English Premier League champions honour an agreement with the out-of-contract midfielder not to put him at risk of injury.
The 32-year-old signed a short-term deal to keep him at Anfield for the rest of this extended campaign, but it was always the intention that he would leave after the season.
And while Lallana, who joined Liverpool in 2014, is available to play if needed, manager Juergen Klopp does not want jeopardise his next move.
"It is clear Adam will leave the club in the summer," said the Reds boss. "But now we have a difficult situation, but I will respect Adam a lot. And everything with Adam is sorted.
"He is so fit, he is training, everything is fine. But yes, the future is his future and, if we need his help on the pitch, we can get it. He is there."
Klopp praised the England international, who has been a peripheral player this season, as an "incredible professional".
"He is one of the most important players of the time since I am here, so I wish him only the best for the future," said the German. - AFP
Eric Dier handed four-game ban, $70k fine for fan confrontation
Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has received a four-match ban and a fine of £40,000 (S$70,000) for climbing into the stands to confront a supporter after his side's FA Cup exit to Norwich City.
The England international has been sanctioned by the Football Association on a charge of misconduct for the incident, which happened on March 4.
Dier, whose team had just lost a penalty shoot-out, saw his brother being abused by a fan and raced to his aid. There was no physical exchange and the matter was not pursued by the police after a brief investigation.
However, the FA opted to punish Dier, adding that an independent regulatory commission found his actions to be threatening.
The punishment rules the 26-year-old out for all but one of Spurs' remaining English Premier League games this season.
Midfielder Dele Alli will also be unavailable for the game against Bournemouth tomorrow morning (Singapore time) due to a hamstring injury. - AFP
RB Leipzig sign Hwang Hee Chan to replace Timo Werner
RB Leipzig have completed the signing of South Korean forward Hwang Hee Chan from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year deal, the German Bundesliga club announced yesterday.
The 24-year-old forward, who had been with Salzburg since January 2015, scored 16 goals and recorded 22 assists in 40 games in all competitions for the Austrian side this season.
Leipzig needed a striker to fill the void left by the departure of the club's record goalscorer Timo Werner, who has joined Chelsea after scoring 28 league goals this season.
"Hwang Hee Chan fits our profile perfectly," said Leipzig sporting director Markus Kroesche.
"He can play anywhere in attack, on the wings or through the middle. He gives us even more flexibility, with his pace and movement."
Hwang, who played 32 times for South Korea, was also part of their Olympic squad in 2016.
Delighted to have joined a young side with hunger and ambition, Hwang said: "They're a great fit for me, as is their attacking style of football." - REUTERS
