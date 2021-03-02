Juergen Klopp: Written-off Reds fighting for Champions League place

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is setting his sights on Champions League qualification, after his side finally got back to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Sheffield United yesterday morning (Singapore time) that brought a run of four straight English Premier League defeats to an end.

Klopp's side struggled in front of goal but a Curtis Jones strike and a Kean Bryan own goal gave the sixth-placed Reds a much-needed win ahead of their Friday morning showdown with Chelsea, who are one place above them in the table.

"Plenty of people have written us off. That's fine... This was about us showing we're still there. We play Chelsea on Thursday, we have to show it again," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"We have to win football games, we know that. There's no way into the Champions League without results. Tonight we got it, we keep going.

"Sheffield United have lost a lot but all by the smallest margin. It's clear these games stay exciting until the very end.

"We could have scored three in the first half. What we created was very good. The finishing was good enough for today, but we can improve."

Klopp said he is expecting attacker Diogo Jota to return for the Chelsea game.