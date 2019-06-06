Julen Lopetegui to take over at Sevilla

Sevilla have signed Julen Lopetegui who was sacked as Spain boss on the eve of last year'sWorld Cup, as coach for the next three seasons.

The 52-year-old had been out of work since Real Madrid also fired him at the end of October after a dreadful start to the season.

He will take over from Joaquin Caparros.

He was due to be officially unveiled as Sevilla's new coach yesterday, the club said in a statement.

Caparros, who has been diagnosed with chronic leukemia, announced at the end of the season that he would be stepping down.

Sevilla finished sixth in La Liga, after three defeats in their final six games ruined their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

They were knocked out of this season's Europa League in the last 16 after a surprise 6-5 aggregate defeat by Czech outfit Slavia Prague.