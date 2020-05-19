June 12 restart not fixed, says EPL chief executive Richard Masters
English Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admitted a target return date of June 12 may prove to be too ambitious, after clubs yesterday voted to return to training in phases from today.
"June 12 was a staging post; it wasn't a firm commitment and what we don't want to do is continue to move it around," said Masters following a virtual meeting with the 20 top-flight clubs.
"It really depends on when we can start full contact training and we have a process to go through before we can get to that stage. Of course we've got to be flexible."
Masters confirmed the results from the first round of Covid-19 testing, conducted over the last two days, would be back by tonight (Singapore time). Testing will continue regularly throughout the training period.
"Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible," said an EPL statement. - AFP
