June 12 restart not fixed, says EPL chief executive Richard Masters

English Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admitted a target return date of June 12 may prove to be too ambitious, after clubs yesterday voted to return to training in phases from today.

"June 12 was a staging post; it wasn't a firm commitment and what we don't want to do is continue to move it around," said Masters following a virtual meeting with the 20 top-flight clubs.

"It really depends on when we can start full contact training and we have a process to go through before we can get to that stage. Of course we've got to be flexible."

Masters confirmed the results from the first round of Covid-19 testing, conducted over the last two days, would be back by tonight (Singapore time). Testing will continue regularly throughout the training period.