Juve shocked by Empoli at home

Aug 30, 2021 06:00 am

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri urged his men to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure after their shock 1-0 Serie A home defeat by Empoli yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With the Portugal star set to return to Manchester United, Juve looked flat in their first home match of the season against promoted Empoli and were jeered off the pitch.

Leonardo Mancuso got the winner for Empoli in the 21st minute, with Juventus failing to create clear chances.

"We cannot think about Ronaldo from now on," Allegri told DAZN. "I have a fine squad... We need to come together and this will help us for the future." - REUTERS

