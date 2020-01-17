Juventus, AC Milan advance to Italian Cup quarter-finals
Paulo Dybala scored twice as hosts Juventus beat Udinese 4-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the Italian Cup quarter-finals.
The Bianconeri made a number of changes, with Cristiano Ronaldo out with illness and Merih Demiral injured.
Gonzalo Higuain opened the scoring in the 16th minute, before Dybala bagged his brace.
Douglas Costa rounded off the scoring in the 61st minute as the record 13-time holders booked a meeting with either AS Roma or Parma, who played this morning (Singapore time).
In Milan, goals from Krzysztof Piatek, Samuel Castillejo and Theo Hernandez gave AC Milan a 3-0 win over Spal. They will take on Torino next in the quarter-finals. - AP
