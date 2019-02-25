Football

Juventus back to winning ways

Juventus back to winning ways
Paulo Dybala. PHOTO: EPA
Match Report
Feb 25, 2019 06:00 am

Juventus bounced back from a disappointing midweek Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid by beating Bologna 1-0 at the Renato Dall'Ara yesterday.

Paulo Dybala scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute after coming on for left-back Alex Sandro just eight minutes earlier.

The result means Juve remain on course for an unbeaten Serie A season, having won 22 and drawn three of their 25 matches this season.

They hold a 16-point lead over Napoli, who were scheduled to play Parma this morning (Singapore time).

Messi warms up for El Clasico with 50th career hat-trick
Football

Messi warms up for El Clasico in style

Related Stories

Mbappe becomes youngest player to score 50 Ligue 1 goals

Bayern close gap on Bundesliga leaders Dortmund

Puel sacked as Leicester boss, Rodgers linked to the job

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football