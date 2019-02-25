Juventus back to winning ways
Juventus bounced back from a disappointing midweek Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid by beating Bologna 1-0 at the Renato Dall'Ara yesterday.
Paulo Dybala scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute after coming on for left-back Alex Sandro just eight minutes earlier.
The result means Juve remain on course for an unbeaten Serie A season, having won 22 and drawn three of their 25 matches this season.
They hold a 16-point lead over Napoli, who were scheduled to play Parma this morning (Singapore time).
